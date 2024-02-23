DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mossy Christian and Megan Wisdom

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kings Place welcomes Mossy Christian and Megan Wisdom to its Future Folk series. A refreshingly good-humoured take on traditional songs and tunes, the duo are part of a living tradition, carrying the music forward into the future, always eager to share the Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Megan Wisdom, Mossy Christian

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.