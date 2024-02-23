DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kings Place welcomes Mossy Christian and Megan Wisdom to its Future Folk series. A refreshingly good-humoured take on traditional songs and tunes, the duo are part of a living tradition, carrying the music forward into the future, always eager to share the
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.