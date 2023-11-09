DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Do Nothing

BIKO
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ingresso riservato ai possessori di tessera ARCI
Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.bikoclub.net/

Tutte le età

Presentato da BPM Concerti

Lineup

Do Nothing

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

