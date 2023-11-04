Top track

Repion - Brillante

Repion

Gorila
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

REPION, power-dúo.

Repion es la enérgica propuesta de la banda formada por las hermanas Marina y Teresa Iñesta, definida como grunge-pop y con referentes que van de Sleater Kinney o Juliana Hatfield hasta Dover o Tahures Zurdo Read more

Organizado por Gorila.

Lineup

Repion

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

