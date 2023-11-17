Top track

Jessie Ware - Cruel

Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! Tour!

Alexandra Palace
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £46.78

Jessie Ware - Cruel
Event information

This event takes place in the Alexandra Palace Great Hall.

Jessie Ware will stop at Ally Pally as part of her That! Feels Good! Live headline tour, in support of her fifth studio album (out 28 April).

Speaking of returning to the road, Jessie Ware commen

Presented by SJM Concerts and Metropolis.

Lineup

Bestley, METTE, Jessie Ware

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY

Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

