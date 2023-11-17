DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event takes place in the Alexandra Palace Great Hall.
Jessie Ware will stop at Ally Pally as part of her That! Feels Good! Live headline tour, in support of her fifth studio album (out 28 April).
Speaking of returning to the road, Jessie Ware commen
