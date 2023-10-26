Top track

Baby Blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

King Krule

Columbiahalle
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€37.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Baby Blue
Got a code?

Event information

Unter dem Namen King Krule erschien Archy Marshall aus UK erstmals 2010 auf der Bildfläche. King Krule vereint in seinen Songs Indie-Pop, HipHop, Electronic, Neo Jazz und Ambient. 2013 veröffentlichte der damals noch 19-jährige Marshall sein Debütalbum „6 Read more

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists GmbH & Co. KG

Lineup

King Krule

Venue

Columbiahalle

Columbiadamm 13-21, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.