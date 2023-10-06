Top track

Kneel Before Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crankdat: Mechanized Madness World Tour

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJRichmond
From $27.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kneel Before Me
Got a code?

About

Crankdat's Mechanized Madness World Tour is coming to Ember Music Hall in Richmond! This will be a fully produced show with LED screens, hazers, and more. The opening support act will be announced soon. Bass Heads, make sure to get your tickets in advance Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Crankdat

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.