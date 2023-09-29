Top track

Korine - Train to Harlem

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Korine + À Tâtons

Le Molotov
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€8.16

About

Korine est un duo post-punk basé à Philadelphie, composé de Morgy Ramone et Trey Frye. La paire mélange la nostalgie de la new wave, les débuts de l'emo et le punk avec une sensibilité pop moderne, contrastant des rythmes upbeat avec des paroles sombres et Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

Korine

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France

Doors open8:30 pm

