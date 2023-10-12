Top track

Skinny Pelembe - Don't Be Another

Skinny Pelembe

Crofters Rights
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£17.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SKINNY PELEMBE

At Bristol Crofters Rights

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by DHP.

Lineup

Lebo, Skinny Pelembe

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

