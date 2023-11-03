Top track

Ghouljaboy - TORNADO!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ghouljaboy + Palomaria + Pensamiento Único

Gorila
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ghouljaboy - TORNADO!
Got a code?

About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Artistas invitados: Palomaria + Pensamiento Único

Ghouljaboy es el proyecto personal de Jordi Arroyo, que en 2019 se dio a conocer con su primera mixtape a través de La Vendición, el sello bandera de la escena trap y urbana en Read more

Organizado por Gorila.

Lineup

Ghouljaboy

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.