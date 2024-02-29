DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lowes: Headline Show

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10
About

LOWES, consists of vocalist Evie and producer/multi-instrumentalists Luke and Jamie. The band's music is euphoric and emotional, imbued with an authenticity that makes it both powerful and vulnerable

Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Lineup

LOWES

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

