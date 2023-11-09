Top track

Olympia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flamingods

Scala
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Olympia
Got a code?

About

The euphoric return of Flamingods! The celebrated multi-instrumentalists bring their explosive, high-energy show to Scala on November 9th.

A cult favourite on the festival circuit in UK and Europe, the London quartet have now been crafting their distincti Read more

Bad Vibrations presents

Lineup

Flamingods

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.