Top track

I Miss You So

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Salami Rose Joe Louis

The Victoria
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Miss You So
Got a code?

Event information

Singer-Songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Lindsey Olsen is the brilliant mind behind the warped and magical project Salami Rose Joe Louis, who creates experimental pop, abstract beats and bedroom r&b songs connected by a dystopian sci-fi narrat Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Salami Rose Joe Louis

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.