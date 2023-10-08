Top track

TV Girl

Knockdown Center
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $44.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TV Girl continues its NYC run at Knockdown Center.

Pearl & the Oysters support.

16+

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

TV Girl, Pearl & The Oysters

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

