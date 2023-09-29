Top track

Sarajevo

The K's

MASH Cambridge
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

By arrangement with Solo

Plus guests

If you haven’t encountered The K’s impassioned bangers, catch up: They’ve opened the Main Stage to a staggering 8000 people at Neighbourhood Festival, opened the Isle of Wight Festival Main Stage and played before Ind Read more

Presented by MASH Cambridge.

Lineup

The K's

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

