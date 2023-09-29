Top track

Louie Vega - A New Day (Louie Vega Remix) [feat. Caron Wheeler]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jackies pres: Louie Vega 4h set at Tunnel

Sala Bikini
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:59 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Louie Vega - A New Day (Louie Vega Remix) [feat. Caron Wheeler]
Got a code?

About

(ESP) Como os prometimos, seguimos con nuestra residencia del maestro Louie Vega, esta próxima fecha será el 29 de septiembre en Sala Bikini, será el escenario perfecto para disfrutar de este increíble evento. Su atmósfera íntima y su excelente sonido te p Read more

Organizado por JACKIES.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Louie Vega, Piem, Arnau Obiols

Venue

Sala Bikini

Avinguda Diagonal, 547, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.