Nihiloxica - Endongo

Nihiloxica

The White Hotel
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£15.71

About

Nihiloxica is a project that harnesses the full force of the ancient Bugandan drumming tradition of Uganda and focuses it on the contemporary dance floor through a dark lens of techno sensibility.

Formed by UK musicians Spooky-J & pq and members of the Ni Read more

Presented by Grey Lantern.

Lineup

Nihiloxica

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

