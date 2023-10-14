Top track

MC Rene & Figub Brazlevic "Spüre diese Tour"

Häkken
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MC Rene, einer der legendärsten deutschen Rapper, geht gemeinsam mit dem Beatmaker und Partner in Crime Figub Brazlevic auf "Spüre diese Tour".

Die Tour feiert MC Renes 30-jähriges Bühnenjubiläum und verspricht eine energiegeladene Show mit seinen besten Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music.

Lineup

MC Rene, Figub Brazlevič

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

