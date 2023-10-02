Top track

Das Koolies - The Condemned

Das Koolies: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Mon, 2 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
From £12.50

About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present a live in-store performance and signing from Das Koolies. This unique event celebrates the release of their debut album, 'DK.01', released September 22nd via Amplify / Strangetown Records.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Das Koolies

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

