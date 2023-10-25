Top track

Wednesday + Lowertown

Point Ephémère
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.04

About

WEDNESDAY

Une chanson de Wednesday est une mosaïque. Un recueil de nouvelles, un demi-mémoire, un patchwork de portraits du sud de l’Amérique, des moments épars qui, d'une manière ou d'une autre, font sens dans leur ensemble. Karly Hartzman, la compositri Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

Wednesday, Lowertown

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

