Top track

San Luis

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Evening With Gregory Alan Isakov

Roundhouse
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£37.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

San Luis
Got a code?

About

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Gregory Alan Isakov

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.