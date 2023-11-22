Top track

Number 9

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moon Hooch

Le Molotov
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€18.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Number 9
Got a code?

About

MOON HOOCH
[Brass House / Electro Jazz - Brooklyn, New York]

Moon Hooch a en quelque sorte percé grâce à la NYPD. Sensation du métro new-yorkais autour de 2010, la police a vite dû les interdire de certains endroits où ils ne pouvaient pas gérer les f...

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Lineup

Moon Hooch

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.