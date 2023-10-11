Top track

All the Feral Girls in the Universe

Godcaster, Brutus VIII

Genghis Cohen
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BAMM BAMM Presents

Godcaster
Godcaster is a lambent pumping heart. Hysterically keen like birds. The sextet of Judson Kolk (vox, guitar), Bruce Ebersole (guitar, bass, vox, keys), David McFaul (vox, organ, guitar), Von Kolk (vox, guitar, keys), Jan F

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Godcaster

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

