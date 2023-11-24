Top track

BYOR - Catchin' Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BYOR

Halcyon SF
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BYOR - Catchin' Fire
Got a code?

About

BYOR makes his long-awaited North America debut! The Russian production star closed out last year sitting amongst the Top 20 producers in the world with a staggering 250 million streams of "Belly Dancer" alone! BRING YOUR OWN RULES and embark on an epic jo Read more

Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

BYOR

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.