Vomitory - Regorge in the Morgue

VADER

The Underworld
Sun, 8 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.50

About

40 YEARS OF THE APOCALYPSE - VADER

plus very special guests VOMITORY, SKAPHOS and AETHERIAN

VADERMANIAX !!! We ALL were waiting for this info....

Vader starts the first shows of "The World 40-anniversary Tour 2023/2024" on September 20th in Czech Republ

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

1
Skaphos, Aetherian, VOMITORY and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

