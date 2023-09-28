Top track

W. H. Lung - Inspiration!

LPR presents: W.H. Lung w/ Activity

Berlin
Thu, 28 Sept, 6:30 pm
From Free

About

LPR presents: W.H. Lung w/ Activity - Live at Berlin on Thursday, September 28th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (21+)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

W.H. Lung, Activity

Venue

Berlin

25 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

