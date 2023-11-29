Top track

The Cure - Just Like Heaven

Curepedia (Simon Price & Andy Vella): In Conversation + Signing

Rough Trade East
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a live in-conversation event and signing with Simon Price & Andy Vella. This unique event celebrates the release of 'Curepedia: An A-Z of The Cure', released on November 9th via White Rabbit.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

