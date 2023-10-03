Top track

Luna

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Invent Animate, Void of Vision, Thrown, Aviana

The Brooklyn Monarch
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Luna
Got a code?

About

Invent Animate Live at The Brooklyn Monarch for their North America Heavener Tour on Tuesday October 3rd.

This is an 16+ event

The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Aviana, Thrown, Void of Vision and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.