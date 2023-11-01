Top track

Gus Dapperton

Uebel & Gefährlich
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gus Dapperton

Uebel & Gefährlich Turmzimmer
Support: Abby Roberts

01.11.2023 / 20:00h

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Gus Dapperton, Abby Roberts

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

