DJ Luck & MC Neat - Ain't No Stoppin Us (feat. J.J)

UKG Bingo Birmingham Special

Zumhof
Sat, 7 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
From £15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Get ready to mark your calendars because the ultimate Bingo experience is finally hitting the town! Brace yourself for the biggest Bingo event of the year as UKG BINGO makes its grand debut in the heart of Birmingham.

A night of bingo basslines cause we a

Presented by Xclusivetouchuk.

Zumhof

29 Heath Mill Lane, Birmingham, B9 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

