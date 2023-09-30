Top track

Islands w/ Fat Tony

Sleeping Village
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$22 Adv, $25 Dos + Fees | 21+

If Islands' last record, (2021's Islomania) was a Saturday Night Fever dream, then the follow up--And That's Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs--is the Sunday Morning comedown. “[Islomania] was exuberant and hopeful, and Dolphins Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Islands, Fat Tony

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

