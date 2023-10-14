Top track

Arctic Sleep - The Scientists

The Scientists

sPAZIO211
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
About

Prima del Nirvana. Prima dei Mudhoney, prima dell'esplosione del blues di Jon Spencer... c'erano i The Scientist

Formatisi a Perth nel 1978, i ritornelli punk pop di "Frantic Romantic" e "Last Night" li portarono dalla loro città natale a un più ampio suc Read more

sPAZIO211

Lineup

Venue

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

