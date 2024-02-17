DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TGLA - The Lovers

The Catwalk
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $233.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Introducing 'Lovers' - the next chapter of Torture Garden in the City of Angels!

As Valentine's Day approaches, we invite you to immerse yourself in a world where passion, desire, and exploration intertwine. This time, we are taking things to a whole new...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Faustian Society.

Venue

The Catwalk

698 Harlem Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
700 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.