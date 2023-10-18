DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neon Naked Life Drawing in Shoreditch!

Iron Bloom
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
From £16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come to The Looking Glass Cocktail Club for our fantastic Neon Naked Life Drawing workshop!

Like no other, the neon life drawing class uses reactive art materials, drawing radiant, colourful life models.

Classes are once a month on a Wednesday from 7 PM Read more

Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.

Iron Bloom

46 Great Eastern Street, Hackney, London, EC2A 3EP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

