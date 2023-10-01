Top track

En Attendant Ana - Words

En Attendant Ana + Duvet Daze

The Lanes
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
Free

About

Parisian quintet En Attendant Ana have dazzled since day one. From the muted strains of their 2016 EP “Songs From The Cave”, to the assured 2018 TiM debut “Lost & Found”, to the sparkling refrains of “Juillet”; released just before the world collapsed arou Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

