FRENSHIP w/ Torine

Quartyard
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an all ages event at Quartyard.

FRENSHIP make wide-angle pop songs that are realized in the moment, shaped by diverse inspirations: the brash, bold innocence of 80s pop; the experimental streak of 90s hip-hop; and, not to mention, the songwriting Read more

Presented by Soda.

Lineup

Frenship, Torine

Venue

Quartyard

1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

