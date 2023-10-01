Top track

Triple B / Daze / SoH showcase *SUNDAY PASS*

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 1 Oct, 3:30 pm
GigsNew York
$43.78

About

*THIS TICKET LINK IS ONLY FOR A SUNDAY PASS - WEEKEND PASSES AVAILABLE AT WWW.MTGLI.COM\*

Sunday October 1st 2023

Triple B / Daze / Streets of Hate Records and Miles To Go Presents

Day 2 of The BBB/DAZE/SOH Showcase 2023 featuring

Madball

Mindforce

Tw Read more

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Madball, Mindforce, Twitching Tongues and 9 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open3:30 pm

