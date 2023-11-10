DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Azahriah

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Growing up with a mother being in the army (two missions in Kosovo) and a father who often works abroad, Azahriah was used to doing things on his own. So much so, he barely had any friends in elementary school.

Getting fed up with always being the lonely Read more

Presented by J-Bone Collective.

Lineup

Azahriah

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs