SALSA PA’ LA CULTURA! Feat. Live Band: Supermambo, DJ set by: Sauce For The Culture

The Sultan Room
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
“SALSA PA’ LA CULTURA!” is a monthly event in NYC unlike any other! It focuses on keeping the culture of live Latin music relevant, fresh and at the level of quality we feel it merits to be at! For dancers to music connoisseurs and everything in between, t Read more

The Salsa Project x The Sultan Room Presents

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
250 capacity

