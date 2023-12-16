DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LIVE! ON STAGE: JONATHAN RICHMAN featuring TOMMY LARKINS on the drums!

Palace Theatre
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $49.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sid The Cat Presents

LIVE! ON STAGE: JONATHAN RICHMAN featuring TOMMY LARKINS on the drums!

12/16/2023 at Palace Theatre

Fully Seated. Seating Is First Come, First Served.

Seating Chart Can Be Found Here:

https://www.sidthecat.com/palace-seating-chart...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Palace Theatre

630 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

