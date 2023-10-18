Top track

80 Days of Rain

Lande Hekt + Autocamper

The Castle Hotel
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lande Hekt's music is born out of self-reflection, social and political awareness, and her capacity for evocative storytelling. Having explored this personal song-writing approach with her former band, Muncie Girls, with their punchy yet tender punk-flecke

Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Autocamper, Lande Hekt

Venue

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

