DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lande Hekt’s music is born out of self-reflection, social and political awareness, and her capacity for evocative storytelling. Having explored this personal song-writing approach with her former band, Muncie Girls, with their punchy yet tender punk-flecke
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.