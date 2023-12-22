Top track

La Paloma - Sigo aquí

La Paloma presenta "Todavía no"

Sala Stereo
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsAlicante
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Paloma en concert a Alacant presentant el seu disc de debut "Todavía no".

Este es un evento 18+
Organitzat per La Castanya.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

La Paloma

Venue

Sala Stereo

Calle Pintor Velázquez 5, 03004 Alicante, Alicante, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

