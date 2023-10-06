Top track

Rich Flex

Drake Night Detroit

El Club Detroit
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

You may have thought you've been to a Drake Night before, but you haven't. Bringing the Souled Out Dates vibes to Detroit at El Club

Doors Open at 9PM!

What to expect: A night full of energy, hella fun, dancing, and not having a voice the next day, as th Read more

Presented by Souled Out Dates.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Drake

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

