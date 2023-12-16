Top track

I Want to Kiss You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Spook School

The Dome
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Want to Kiss You
Got a code?

About

Ten years ago four silly sausages went to Soup Recording Studio in London to haphazardly play their semi-tuned instruments. The result was a debut album called ‘Dress Up’ released by the Fortuna POP! label.

To celebrate this anniversary we would like to i...

14+ / U18s accompanied by an adult
Presented by Alcopop! Records.

Lineup

Cheerbleederz, The Spook School

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.