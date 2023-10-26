Top track

Helicon

The Piper
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£8.50

About

The Piper is proud to present psych rock band Helicon!

Experimental psychedelic rock band from Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Piper.

Lineup

Helicon

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK

Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

