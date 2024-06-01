Top track

Sniffany & The Nits

Gob Nation: Perfect Angel 1 Launch Party

The George Tavern
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8

Perfect Angel Press is the new literature arm of Gob Nation- the South London collective/label/promoter made of band members from The Tubs, Sniffany & The Nits, Ex-Void etc. Taking inspiration from a bygone era when publishers like Grove were linked to wei...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gob Nation
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Edwin Stevens, Sniffany & The Nits

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

