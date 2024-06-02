DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Accordionist, veteran bandleader, arranger and keyboardist Hailu Mergia is Ethio-jazz royalty. In the ’70s, he was the keyboardist and accordionist for the Walias Band – one of the most popular acts of Ethiopia’s Golden Age of music. In 1981, after the ban
HAILU MERGIA
It’s been a little over ten years since keyboard and accordion luminary Hailu Mergia re-emerged on the international music scene. Following the first in a series of his classic recordings reissued in collaboration with Awesome Tapes From Afri...
