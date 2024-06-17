DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tout feu tout Flandre

Fulgurances
Mon, 17 Jun, 9:00 pm
Food & drinkParis
From €58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ils arrivent... et ils sont chauds ! VISITFLANDERS et le Fooding s’acoquinent le temps d’une soirée d’été, durant laquelle la crème de la crème des chef·fes et artisan·es de bouche flandrien·nes issu·es du coollectif Goesting (qui met sous le feu des projo...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par VISITFLANDERS et le Fooding.
Venue

Fulgurances

10 Rue Alexandre Dumas, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

