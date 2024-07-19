Top track

Pull Up - Tim Reaper Remix

UNDIVIDE PRESENTS: A MODERN JUNGLE SPECIAL

The Steel Yard
Fri, 19 Jul, 11:00 pm
UNDIVIDE PRESENTS: A MODERN JUNGLE SPECIAL 🚀

We're super gassed to announce an all-star show filled with contemporary Jungle connoisseurs Tim Reaper, Sully, Dwarde and Mixtress + more on the 19th July at the mighty Steel Yard 💥

Make sure to secure your...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by UNDIVIDE PRESENTS
Lineup

Tim Reaper, Sully, Dwarde and 1 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity
