DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comic Sans Domenico ft. Velia Lalli

Officina San Domenico
Sun, 16 Jun, 9:30 pm
ComedyAndria
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Velia Lalli è la Santa Patrona della stand-up comedy italiana. Esordisce nella comicità nel 2009 con il gruppo di rivoluzione comica “Satiriasi”, diventando la prima (e a lungo, unica) stand up comedian donna italiana. Innova drasticamente le tematiche e i...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CapitalSud APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.